Arsenal are closely monitoring RB Leipzig left winger Antonjo Nusa ahead of a possible move to the Emirates Stadium next summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Mikel Arteta’s side drew 1-1 with Brentford in midweek at the GTECH Community Stadium, cutting their lead at the top of the table to just four points behind second-placed Manchester City.

It was the ninth time they’ve failed to win a league game this season, having drawn five and lost three previously.

Arsenal had the chance to win the game at the death, with Gabriel Martinelli missing a glorious chance, and not for the first time, although he has occasionally scored winners.

Such chances could be title-costing in a title race, and the Gunners can’t afford such profligacy in their ambitions in the future, with new wingers now being explored.

According to Fullsballsden, Arsenal have expressed interest in signing RB Leipzig’s highly rated winger Nusa as a possible reinforcement for the Gunners’ attack next summer.

The report adds that entourages from the North London club have regularly been at the Red Bull Arena to watch the Norwegian international in action ahead of a possible move.

Nusa to Arsenal

With three years left on his contract, Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position amid Arsenal’s interest. While Nusa does not have a release clause in his deal, the German club will demand up to £52m, though that value is expected to rise to £78m if he performs well at the World Cup, according to the report.

However, the Gunners face strong competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, who have also been scouting the 20-year-old, while other European giants like AC Milan, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid are also keen on the left winger, Fussballdaten adds.

Nusa has struggled to make a major impact in the final third this season, registering three goals and three assists for Leipzig in 22 games.

The 20-year-old has yet to score more than three league goals in a single campaign, although he has occasionally looked dangerous cutting in from the left and driving at defenders.

However, his average of 2.5 successful dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga comfortably exceeds the 0.8 managed by Martinelli in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Despite this, with Martinelli enduring a difficult run of form, concerns persist about whether investing in a younger, but similarly inconsistent, winger rather than a more proven option would be a wise move for the Gunners.