[Teams] Arsenal vs Wigan: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 8 changes for FA Cup clash

Arsenal will be hoping to avoid an upset as they take on Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium in the 4th round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

The Gunners have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just four points following Thursday night’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Brentford at the Gtech Stadium.

Mikel Arteta will be looking to bounce back with a win in the FA Cup today as Wigan arrive in North London hoping to cause a cup shock.

The Spanish coach has used the full depth of his squad with eight changes from the side that started at Brentford last time out. David Raya is given the day off with Kepa Arrizabalaga recalled to start in goal while Jurrien Timber is also rested from the squad with Ben White coming in at right-back.

William Saliba missed the draw at Brentford through illness but the Frenchman is fit to return today. He lines-up alongside Cristhian Mosquera in the middle of Arsenal’s defence with Gabriel Magalhaes the man to drop out.

Piero Hincapie also makes way with Riccardo Calafiori recalled at left-back. Myles Lewis-Skelly has struggled for minutes this season but he’s given a chance to impress in a more advanced midfield role today.

Christian Norgaard is also recalled to start in the middle of the park with Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice dropping to the bench. Martin Odegaard is ruled out after picking up a knee injury at Brentford so Eberechi Eze keeps his place in the attacking midfield role for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka isn’t risked from the start so Noni Madueke keeps his place on the right wing while Gabriel Martinelli replaces Leandro Trossard on the left flank for Arsenal this afternoon.

Viktor Gyokeres is named among the substitutes so Gabriel Jesus is recalled to lead the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Arrizabalaga, White, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Setford, Hincapie, Gabriel, Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard, Zubimendi, Rice, Salmon.

Wigan

Tickle; Fox, Aimson, Kerr; Hunt, Weir, Moxon, Murray; Raphael, Wright; Taylor.

Subs: Savin, Sessegnon, Smith, Hungbo, McManaman, Bettoni, Costelloe, Saydee, Asamoah Jr