Arsenal battling with Barcelona to sign Alessandro Bastoni

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, according to Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old moved to the San Siro from Bergamo outfit Atalanta in 2017 and was quickly integrated into the youth ranks, starring in the U17 and U19.

After loan spells with Atalanta and Parma, Bastoni made his debut for the Nerazzurri on 28 September 2019 in the 3-1 win over Genoa and has been a mainstay in the team since then, with 288 appearances for the club.

He has been key to the club’s success in recent years, enjoying a trophy-laden stint at the club that includes two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups while also being a regular at the back for Simone Inzaghi-led Inter side that reached the Champions League final last season.

In the ongoing campaign, the 6ft 2in centre-back has been key to Cristian Chivu’s table-topping side’s resolute defence, where they’ve conceded just 21 goals in Serie A, the joint third fewest behind AC Milan (18) and AS Roma (16), with interest in his signature now growing.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are chasing a deal for the possible transfer of Bastoni to the Emirates Stadium next summer.

The report adds that while Inter are adamant the 26-year-old is a ‘priceless’ asset to the team, that has not stopped interest from the Gunners, who are now targeting him ahead of the coming transfer window.

Audacious swoop

Having provided seven goal contributions as a centre-back, along with combative defensive displays, interest is expected to grow with Calciomercato reporting that LaLiga champions Barcelona are also keen on the Italian international, and it remains to be seen if the club’s hierarchy will turn down offers from either club in the summer.

Mikel Arteta boasts statistically the best defensive unit not just in the Premier League but also in Europe. They bought Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié last summer to bolster an already centre-back contingent that had William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, as well as the versatile Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, who can both operate in the position.

This raises concerns over where Bastoni would fit, as he realistically has more experience and similar, if not more, quality than the current options.

Aside from at least one key centre-back making way, the Gunners will also need to submit an audacious offer, likely above his £69m Transfermarkt value, to convince Inter to sell their prized asset.

Hence, the funds should be better spent elsewhere, like the left wing, as they’re already well covered at the back.