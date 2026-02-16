Mikel Arteta provides injury updates on Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori picked up injury concerns in the FA Cup clash against League One side Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

The Gunners stormed into the next round of the competition, thrashing the Lactics 4-0, with Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and a Jack Hunt own goal securing a 4-0 win for the Gunners to advance to the fourth round for the first time since winning the FA Cup in 2020.

It wasn’t all good news for the North London side, as both Calafiori and White picked up injury concerns at the Emirates Stadium.

Calafiori had initially been named in the starting XI, only for the club to confirm five minutes before kick-off that he was ruled out. In his place came Bukayo Saka, who also took on the captain’s armband for the evening.

It’s another frustrating setback for the Italian, who has endured a stop-start campaign due to fitness issues. Worryingly, it’s the second time this season he has suffered an injury during the warm-up.

The same situation unfolded against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 27, when Myles Lewis-Skelly was drafted into the line-up at short notice.

Meanwhile, White, who went down with around ten minutes remaining, needed treatment on the pitch and eventually left the field accompanied by a physio, forcing another late change.

Blow

Speaking to reporters after the win, Arteta confirmed that the club will have to wait to see the extent of the injuries the pair suffered, saying:

‘Yeah, [Calafiori] and Ben [White] are the only doubts. ‘We have to wait and see in the next 48 hours how things develop.’

For White, early suggestions reveal the issue is likely a precaution, as the 28-year-old would have headed straight down the tunnel.

However, amid initial fears, the England international has issued an update on his fitness, sharing a photo from the game against Wigan with the caption: ‘Next round, no injuries.’

The caption indicates that the knock he sustained against the 2013 FA Cup winners is not expected to sideline him and could be in contention for a starting berth in the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That will come as encouraging news for Arteta, who has recently had to contend with a number of key players picking up injuries.