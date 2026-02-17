Matthijs de Ligt set to return from injury next month

Manchester United centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is set to return to action next month after his lengthy injury, as per The Sun.

De Ligt has been sidelined since the end of November, missing United’s last 15 Premier League fixtures after sustaining an injury in the 2–1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on November 30.

The 26-year-old has been out with a lower back issue sustained during that victory in South London. Former head coach Ruben Amorim initially suggested he would return quickly, but the centre-back has yet to resume full first-team training.

According to The Sun, De Ligt was close to returning to action on the pitch last month but suffered a minor setback that ruled him out.

Although the setback halted his return, the former Ajax and Juventus man is undergoing rehab with the club’s physios at Carrington, having successfully avoided surgery, The Sun adds.

It appears the Dutchman could now finally make his first appearance since November, as the report adds that De Ligt is eyeing a return to the pitch in March, in a boost to Michael Carrick’s Champions League pursuit.

Boost

With barely three months left till the season’s finale, the 6ft 2in centre-back is optimistic that he could still make Ronald Koeman’s final Netherlands squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the report.

With De Ligt potentially returning soon, the timing could be significant for United as they look to secure Champions League football.

In his last press conference, Carrick revealed that the Netherlands international was on the right track, saying.

‘Matta, we’ll see how he develops over the, you know… The Everton game feels like a long time away at the moment, so we’ll see how he develops, but he’s positive; he’s moving in the right direction, but Mason’s a little bit closer than him.’

If he is in contention for the trip to Everton on February 23, then a return against Crystal Palace on March 1 looks realistic. The following run of games, starting with the away trip to Newcastle United and then a home clash with Aston Villa, could prove decisive in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Although Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez have formed a strong partnership, De Ligt’s availability would give United valuable depth and experience during a crucial run of fixtures.