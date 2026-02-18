Gyokeres returns: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal take on Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight at 20:00 local time at the Molineux in their preponed matchday 31 clash in the Premier League, as they look to continue leading the league standings in search of the title.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford last week in the English top flight, while at the weekend, they secured passage into the next round of the FA Cup. With the first and last sides of the division squaring off, here is how the visitors may line up.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to return in between the sticks in the Premier League.

Defenders – William Saliba is expected to continue in the heart of the backline following on from the weekend’s win over Wigan Athletic, whereas Gabriel Magalhaes would come back into the team to partner with the Frenchman. Jurrien Timber might also return at Ben White’s expense at right back, while Piero Hincapie could be picked at left back again to complete the back four.

Changes in midfield and up top

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice were not in the starting eleven against Wigan Athletic but could return to Arsenal’s side to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the double pivot. Eberechi Eze might start over Martin Odegaard at number 10 with Mikel Arteta expected to carefully manage his skipper’s fitness in the business end of the campaign.

Bukayo Saka might continue in the team on the right wing, whereas Gabriel Martinelli might also stay in the eleven on the left flank.

Forward – £55 million summer signing Viktor Gyokeres could return to lead the line for the Gunners ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Here is how the travelling side may look on paper.