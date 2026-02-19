Liverpool now eyeing move for Palmeiras starlet Allan

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Palmeiras’ highly rated right winger Allan, according to Sports Boom.

Over the past five decades, Palmeiras has been one of the most productive talent factories in the world, consistently developing young players who go on to become some of the best in their positions.

From Cafu, Roberto Carlos, and Rivaldo in the late 90s and 2000s, who went on to grace the biggest stages in Europe and win various accolades, to Gabriel Jesus, who moved to Manchester City after impressive displays for the Verdão and then joined Arsenal in 2022.

Most recently, Willian Estevao and Endrick took the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A by storm, drawing competition from major European clubs.

Chelsea won the race for Estevao, while Endrick joined Real Madrid, with both players recording at least ten goal contributions already in the ongoing campaign.

The latest talent to emerge from Palmeiras is Allan, who is already attracting interest from Europe with impeccable performances for Abel Ferreira’s side over the past two seasons.

One of the clubs looking to sign the 21-year-old is Liverpool, according to Sports Boom, which claims that the defending Premier League champions have expressed interest in signing the right winger.

Prospect

The report adds that scouts from the Merseyside club have been impressed by his versatility across different positions and his physical profile.

In a boost to the Reds, Sports Boom adds that 12-time Brazilian champions are open to offers for the attacking ace in the £26-30m range, although they’d ideally like to keep him at the Allianz Parque until after the World Cup.

With Allan’s stock rising, Liverpool will need to act swiftly to secure his signature, as the youngster is also attracting interest from Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, and Benfica, the report adds.

Liverpool have invested in elite youth recruitment and development in recent seasons, while also signing experienced first-team players.

Rio Ngumoha has already begun to make his mark after arriving from the Chelsea Cobham Academy. The Merseyside club also secured Senegal U17 talent Talla Ndiaye from Amitie FC as well as 17-year-old centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Wien.

While Allan would be another smart addition, he still requires further development; therefore, the club should prioritise a more experienced option and gradually ease him into first-team action to acclimatise to the league.