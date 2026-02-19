Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall

Liverpool are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining the Lilywhites from Swedish side Djurgardens IF in 2024, the 20-year-old initially played as a rotational option under former manager Ange Postecoglou last term. Still, he managed to help his side win the Europa League.

This season, the youngster played regularly under Thomas Frank before sustaining an ankle injury, which is set to keep him out until May. He has made four goal contributions in 16 starts across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are ‘keen’ on signing Bergvall after monitoring his development closely and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

However, Aston Villa are also interested in him, while Spurs have no intention of parting ways with their key asset yet, with his existing deal set to run until 2031.

So, the Reds will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade the Lilywhites to cash-in on him, with Bergvall valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt.

However, if Tottenham fail to secure their top-flight status, they might be forced to sell him this summer, sitting only five points ahead of the relegation zone.

Bergvall to Liverpool

The Swedish international is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the No.10 role. He is quick across the ground, technically sound, and works hard without possession.

Liverpool currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, Jones has entered the final 16 months of his current contract, so his long-term future isn’t secured at Anfield, while Endo has struggled to find regular game time since Arne Slot’s arrival.

Szoboszlai, on the other hand, has been playing as a right-back amid Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong’s injury absences. So, it appears Liverpool are considering signing a new midfielder.

Bergvall is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the summer.