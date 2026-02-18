[Teams] Wolves vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Saka starts for Gunners

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium tonight.

A disappointing 1-1 draw at Brentford last time out in the league saw Arsenal’s advantage over Manchester City cut to just four points. The Gunners can now widen the gap to seven points with a win over bottom-placed Wolves this evening.

Arsenal thrashed Wigan 4-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend and Mikel Arteta has recalled some of his big-guns for tonight’s game at Molineux. David Raya replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal after being rested on Sunday while Piero Hincape comes in for Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori pulled out of the Wigan game after picking up a knock in the pre-match warm-up but he’s fit to make the bench tonight.

Jurrien Timber is recalled to replace Ben White at right-back while Gabriel Magalhaes comes in for Cristhian Mosquera to partner William Silba in the middle of Arsenal’s back four.

Martin Zubimendi was rested at the weekend but he is recalled to replace Christian Norgaard in the holding midfield role. Declan Rice is also back in the starting eleven with Eberechi Eze making way despite an excellent display against Wigan.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place in the No.10 role tonight after impressing at the weekend in a more central role. Noni Madueke starts on the right flank while Gabriel Martinelli keeps his spot ahead of Leandro Trossard on the left wing.

Viktor Gyokeres is recalled to lead the line up front for Arsenal so Gabriel Jesus is named among the substitutes. Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard aren’t fit to make the squad while Mikel Merino is also a long-term absentee.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Wolves

Sá, Mosquera, Bueno, Krejčí, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, André, Gomes, Bueno, Mane, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Lima, Gomes, Gomes, Rawlings, Arokodare, Edozie

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Martinelli, Saka, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Norgaard, Eze, Trossard, Jesus.