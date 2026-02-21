Arsenal in contact with Ousmane Diomande’s agents



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal have established contact with the representatives of Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande ahead of a potential transfer.

The Ivorian was linked with several Premier League clubs last summer, but nothing materialised beyond the speculation. The centre-back has since signed a new long-term contract with a £70 million release clause.

Despite this, he could head for the exit door during the summer. Record report that the latest contract renewal does not mean that Diomande will continue wearing Sporting’s jersey for the 2026/27 season.

Diomande has his sights on playing in England and Sporting could provide a discount on the clause later this year.

Arsenal have already approached the player’s representatives, but could face competition from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. The Eagles attempted to purchase him at the start of the season.

Unlikely deal

Diomande has been long linked with a move to the Gunners, but a deal has never materialised. The Primeira Liga star was on the club’s radar last summer, but they ended up signing Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie to bolster the central defence.

Hincapie arrived from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to purchase. The Gunners are most likely to secure his services on a permanent transfer at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The Gunners may not pursue another central defender for next season. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are nailed-on starters when fit and available, and there is plenty of depth in the department for the coming seasons.

Mosquera, Hincapie, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have all played in the heart of the defence this campaign. Midfielder Christian Norgaard has likewise been utilised in the position to manage the workload of others.

Hence, it appears unlikely that the Gunners will swoop for the services of Diomande at the end of the campaign. Furthermore, Diomande may not be tempted to join either without the assurance of a regular starting position.

Diomande could still move to the Premier League this summer with a rival. Chelsea could be best-placed to sign him if they qualify for next season’s Champions League. They have been exploring a new centre-back for a while.