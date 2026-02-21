Eze replaces Madueke: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

After successive Premier League draws against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal take on a bruised Tottenham Hotspur side away from home in the North London Derby at 16:30 tomorrow on matchday 27 of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men dropped points in their midweek fixture, thereby handing the title fate to Manchester City, who will win the league if they win all their matches. Nonetheless, the Gunners will look for three vital points and get back to winning ways.

Here is how the team might line-up against Spurs.

Goalkeeper – David Raya had a game to forget against Wolves but is expected to retain his place in Arsenal’s team.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie have established themselves as mainstays in the full back positions for the Premier League leaders, and are once again likely to feature on the right and left, respectively. Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba may round off an unchanged back four for the visitors.

Eze back against Tottenham

Midfielders – With Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino injured, Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are set to be picked in the double pivot for Arsenal once again. There is likely to be one change, however, as £67 million summer signing Eberechi Eze, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, is expected to play as the number 10.

Bukayo Saka is expected to make the Tottenham game in spite of limping off last time out and might feature on the right wing, with Gabriel Martinelli also in contention to keep his place in the team on the left flank.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line for Arsenal once again ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

Here is how Arsenal may look on paper.