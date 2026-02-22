[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for North London Derby

Arsenal can restore their five point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners have seen their title charge falter in recent weeks and come into the game off the back of a hugely disappointing 2-2 draw with Wolves. That result left them five points clear of Man City having played a game more but the Cityzens cut that lead to just two points with a win over Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Mikel Arteta is now under pressure to get Arsenal back on track with a win today but that won’t be easy away to their North London rivals – who are expected to be buoyed by the arrival of Igor Tudor as Thomas Frank’s replacement.

Tudor has opted for Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks for Spurs while Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence also start.

Palhinha gets a start in midfield along with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma while Conor Gallagher also keeps his place in the middle of the park for Tottenham.

Xaxi Simons will support Kolo Muani in attack while Dominic Solanke has to make do with a place on the bench.

For Arsenal, David Raya starts between the sticks once again while Jurrien Timber keeps his place at right-back with Ben White missing from the match-day squad.

Piero Hincapie gets the nod at left-back ahead of Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly while Gabriel Magalhaes marshals the Arsenal defence alongside William Saliba once again.

Martin Zubimendi anchors the midfield along with Declan Rice. Eberechi Eze is recalled to start in the attacking midfield role while Martin Odegaard is named on the bench after missing the Wolves game with a knock.

Bukayo Saka moves to the right wing meaning Noni Madueke drops to the bench today. There is a change on the opposite flank with Leandro Trossard coming in for Gabriel Martinelli.

Viktor Gyokeres leads the line up front for Arsenal this afternoon so Gabriel Jesus has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Tottenham

Vicario; Van De Ven, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Xavi, Bissouma, Palhinha, Gallagher, Sarr; Kolo Muani.

Subs: Austin, Rowswell, Souza, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Tel, Richarlison, Solanke, Wilson.

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi; Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Saka.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinell, Norgaard, Madueke, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly.