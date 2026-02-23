Predicted Manchester United line-up vs Everton

Manchester United are set to travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton in the Premier League tonight.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a bright start under interim boss Michael Carrick, accumulating 13 points from five matches. As a result, they are currently fifth in the table with 45 points from 26 matches.

Fourth-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Liverpool have also earned the same number of points, having played an extra game, with Aston Villa third with 51 points.

On the other hand, Everton are in mid-table, but a victory in this fixture would take them level with seventh-placed Brentford, and that position might be enough to secure European qualification next season.

The Toffees managed to beat the 20-time English champions in the reverse game at Old Trafford earlier this season, despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the encounter.

Team news

Although Mason Mount was pictured in training early last week, he may remain sidelined tonight due to his injury. On the other hand, Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt aren’t in contention to be involved owing to their respective problems.

Harry Maguire picked up a knock against West Ham United earlier this month but is ready for this game.

Predicted line-up

Senne Lammens is expected to be in goal, while Maguire and Lisandro Martínez should be the centre-back pairing for the Red Devils. So, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Noussair Mazraoui may get the nod to start in the right-back position ahead of Diogo Dalot, while Luke Shaw might be on the opposite side.

Casemiro is set to be in the defensive midfield role, and Kobbie Mainoo should be alongside the Brazilian in the engine room. Bruno Fernandes would be in the creative midfield position; in that case, Manuel Ugarte may feature off the bench if needed.

Matheus Cunha could be on the left flank, and Bryan Mbeumo might be on the right. In that case, Amad Diallo would be involved as substitutes.

Benjamin Sesko is likely to get the nod to start in the centre-forward position for United tonight after putting his name on the scoresheet last time out.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Everton

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Bruno; Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha