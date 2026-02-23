[Teams] Everton vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups as Yoro starts for Red Devils

Manchester United will look to climb into the top four with a win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium tonight.

The Red Devils head into the game sitting level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League table having played a game less than their rivals. Therefore, a win tonight would see them move three points clear in fourth place and boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Unfortunately, Michael Carrick has been forced into a change as Lisandro Martinez is ruled out with a calf injury. Leny Yoro is recalled to partner Harry Maguire in the middle of Manchester United’s defence.

Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back with Diogo Dalot occupying the right-back spot. Casemiro is once again joined by Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park while Bruno Fernandes captains Man Utd once again tonight.

Amad Diallo keeps his place on the right side of attack with Mathues Cunha on the opposite flank. Bryan Mbeumo leads the line up front so Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford keeps goal once again while James Tarkowski and Michael Keane marshal the defence along with Jarrad Branthwaite.

Idrissa Gueye starts in midfield along with Tim Irogebunam while Kieran Dewsbury-Hall gets another start in the attacking midfield role. Iliman Ndiaye supports Thierno Barry up front and they’ll be the main goal threats for the hosts this evening.

Youngster Harrison Armstrong also gets a chance to impress so Tyrique George has to settle for a place on the Everton bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Everton

Pickford; Garner, Tarkowski, Keane. Branthwaite; Gueye, Irogebunam; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Subs: King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Mykolenko, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl

Man Utd

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven. Malacia, Mazraoui, T Fletcher, Ugarte, Moorhouse, Sesko, Zirkzee