Chelsea ‘determined’ to sign Real Madrid’s Tchouameni

Chelsea are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from AS Monaco, the Frenchman has enjoyed great success over the last few years, winning a La Liga title, a Champions League trophy, and numerous other major cup competitions.

However, Los Blancos have been displaying inconsistent performances since last term, and the 26-year-old hasn’t been at his best. So, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging.

Now, Fichajes state that despite Tchouameni’s recent dip in form, Chelsea are ‘determined’ to reinforce the midfield department by signing him and are prepared to launch a ‘substantial’ proposal to persuade Los Blancos to cash-in on him.

The Frenchman still has a contract until 2028 at the Spanish capital and is keen on staying as long as the club’s project remains competitive.

Tchouameni, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box. Furthermore, he has played in the centre-back position in recent years amid the injury absence of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao.

The former Monaco star is quick across the ground, strong, good in the air, tidy with possession, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Tchouameni to Chelsea

Chelsea currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Andrey Santos as options to deploy in the midfield department. Therefore, on paper, the Blues are well stocked in the engine room.

However, Lavia has continued to struggle with fitness problems, while Essugo has been out injured since the start of this campaign. On the other hand, Santos initially failed to break into former boss Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up but has been playing frequently since Liam Rosenior’s arrival as the new manager.

So, Chelsea could do with signing a new midfielder, and Tchouameni would be a great coup should they purchase him, as he possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming summer transfer window.