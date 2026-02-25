Chelsea & Arsenal battling to sign Lens forward Rayan Fofana

Chelsea and Arsenal are battling over a deal to sign RC Lens centre-forward Rayan Fofana, according to Sports Boom.

After signing from Espérance Paris as a teenager, Fofana rose through the ranks at Lens academy, having gone through the ranks at the U17 and U19 levels.

He came to prominence in the UEFA Youth League last season, where he provided four goal contributions in five games, which led to his first-team debut in the 4-3 loss to Le Havre on 1 March 2025.

His first goal for Les Sang et came on 24 August in the 2-1 win over the same team he debuted against, and he has remained a key part of the first team since then.

In the ongoing campaign, the Paris-born forward has been instrumental to Pierre Sage’s ambitious Ligue 1 title chase, where they currently sit two points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain, netting six goals and providing an assist with his performances, drawing interest.

Although several clubs have expressed interest in signing Fofana, Sports Boom reports that Chelsea and Arsenal ‘lead the chase’ in signing the centre-forward.

With a contract until 2029, Lens may have a tough decision ahead as bids pour in. Summer 2026 could be the defining moment for Fofana’s career as he looks set for a move to the global stage.

Prospect

In a boost to the London giants, Sports Boom adds that Fofana is set to take the leap in his career, and Lens may have a difficult decision to make in retaining the Frenchman, as offers from both clubs could be made in the summer.

Chelsea already have plenty of attacking options at their disposal, with further reinforcements also scheduled to arrive next season.

Agreements are in place for Emanuel Emegha and Dastan Satpaev to join in the summer, while Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, and Marc Guiu remain part of the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

On the other hand, Arsenal have taken a more aggressive approach to strengthening their senior squad. After years of falling short, the Gunners are now pushing for major honours, which reduces the likelihood of regular minutes for Fofana.

Although Chelsea have more depth, Fofana, who will command a fee well above his £5m Transfermarkt valuation, could still represent a valuable signing, as a potential loan move to Strasbourg would allow him to develop further before possibly returning to Stamford Bridge with more experience.