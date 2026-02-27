Chelsea keen on signing Arsenal & Liverpool target Rogers

Chelsea are reportedly ‘determined’ to trump Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Facundo Buonanotte’s departure, the Blues currently have Cole Palmer as the only creative midfield option. Although the Englishman has established himself as one of the best No.10s in the Premier League over the last few years, he has struggled with fitness problems this season.

In 19 appearances across all competitions, Palmer has netted nine goals and notched up three assists. He has been helping his side to mount a top-four charge, sitting three points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

As a result of Palmer’s recent injury problems, Liam Rosenior has been trying to manage the 23-year-old’s game time. So, he used Pedro Neto in the CAM role in the FA Cup game against Hull City earlier this month.

Now, TEAMtalk state that Chelsea are showing a strong interest in signing Rogers to reinforce the CAM position and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

Although Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all showing a genuine interest in the Villa star after being impressed by his performances, Chelsea are the ‘most determined’ to finalise the operation.

Rogers recently extended his deal at Villa Park until 2031; as a result, Unai Emery’s side don’t want to lose him this summer and will only change their stance should they receive an extraordinary offer.

Battle

They want a club record fee for Rogers, with Jack Grealish’s £100m move to Manchester City back in 2021 currently their record sale. Chelsea even believe he will be worth every penny of his mammoth valuation.

Rogers is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable on either flank. In 38 appearances across all competitions, he has made 17 goal contributions thus far this season.

After proving his worth in the English top flight, Rogers has secured his place in the England national team’s starting line-up ahead of Palmer, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham.

Rogers is already a top-class player but isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other Premier League clubs in this race.