Chelsea scout Real Madrid forward Endrick ahead of potential summer move

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer windows over the last few years, and with Liam Rosenior approaching his first since joining them, it might be another busy period for the board.

As always, younger signings are expected to be the Blues’ priority and according to Football Transfers, they were scouting Real Madrid forward Endrick last weekend. The Brazilian is currently enjoying a productive spell on loan with Olympique Lyon.

Having struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso, the 19-year-old joined Lyon in January and has already notched five goals and an assist in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, thereby prompting Chelsea’s interest.

A superb signing for Chelsea

Endrick would be a brilliant signing for Chelsea. In the few appearances he has made for Real Madrid, he has been excellent and with regular game time under his belt at Olympique Lyon as well, the player has made a quick impact.

He is one of the strongest youngsters in Europe’s top five leagues, and that will help him settle well into the Premier League too. Moreover, his powerful shooting and tenacious dribbling will make him stand out and get consistent minutes at Chelsea.

Besides naturally being a central forward who intelligently positions himself in the box, Endrick can play down the right flank thanks to his pace and dribbling, so the Blues would have signed a versatile, top-quality teenager if they succeed with his capture.

Transfermarkt values Endrick at £20 million, but it remains to be seen how much Real Madrid ask him considering he is one of the cornerstones of their long-term project and even his switch to Olympique Lyon does not include an option to buy.

Chelsea will remain attentive to developments surrounding Endrick’s future and the key to his continuity at Real Madrid will likely be who the Whites have in their managerial dugout next season, and whether the player is in that coach’s plans.