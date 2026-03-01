Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ signing Luis Suarez

Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing Sporting CP star Luis Suarez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After selling Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal, the Portuguese giants decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing the 28-year-old last summer.

The Colombian moved to the Jose Alvalade Stadium off the back of a stellar campaign for Almeria in La Liga 2 last season, making 39 goal contributions across all competitions.

This season, he has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring 27 goals and registering five assists in 33 appearances in all tournaments. Moreover, he has been helping Sporting mount a title charge in Liga Portugal, sitting four points behind table topper FC Porto.

The South American has even guided his team to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 automatically by finishing in the top eight.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are considering signing a new prolific striker in the summer and have identified Suarez as a serious option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

After joining the Lions last summer, Suarez still has a contract until 2030 and has a £52m release clause. The Reds are even ‘confident’ that they would be able to persuade him to join.

Suarez to Liverpool

After selling Darwin Núñez last summer, Liverpool decided to revamp the No.9 position by purchasing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, with the Swedish international currently the British record transfer.

Although the Frenchman has shown glimpses of his qualities thus far this season, Isak has struggled to find his feet in his new surroundings, with fitness problems one of the main reasons.

So, ideally, if Isak can regain his form, Liverpool don’t have to invest more to add further depth to the centre-forward position.

Nevertheless, Suarez is currently at the prime stage of his career and has been showcasing his goal-scoring prowess. He is 6ft 1in tall, is quick, strong, possesses the poacher instinct inside the box, and is efficient in finishing off his chances.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason.