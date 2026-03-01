Man Utd eye move to sign Sevilla star Lucien Agoume

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, as per a recent report.

The 24-year-old initially moved to the Andalusian side on loan from Inter Milan in January 2024 before the deal became permanent the following summer.

He has now established himself as an undisputed starter, making four goal contributions in 24 appearances across all competitions thus far this season.

As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department by signing two new options, with Casemiro set to leave as a free agent this summer.

Moreover, Manuel Ugarte could also be sold following his underwhelming performances since joining from Paris Saint-Germain a couple of years ago.

Man Utd have identified Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton as serious options. However, any of them would be very expensive, so United are considering signing a cheaper second midfield option.

They have identified Agoume as a serious target, with Man Utd’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, pushing to secure his service as he admires the Frenchman very much.

Agoume to Man Utd

Sevilla were prepared to sell Agoume for a fee of around £20m last summer but are expected to demand more this year, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

However, the Spanish side have found themselves in financial difficulties, as a result, they are prepared to let him leave for an affordable price.

Agoume, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, technically sound, tidy with possession, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

The Sevilla star possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in a high-intensity league like the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a slender 1-0 victory over Everton, Man Utd are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday before taking on Newcastle next week.