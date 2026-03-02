Jurrien Timber stars for Arsenal in Chelsea win

Arsenal right back Jurrien Timber recorded his seventh goal contribution of the season in a dominant display against Chelsea on Sunday.

Not for the first time this season, a contest shaped by set pieces ended in an Arsenal triumph, as the Gunners restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

All three goals came from corners, with Jurrien Timber’s 66th-minute header ultimately proving decisive.

Arsenal had taken the lead in the 21st minute when Gabriel Magalhães rose to meet Bukayo Saka’s delivery and nodded the ball back across goal for William Saliba, whose header found the net via a deflection off Mamadou Sarr.

Chelsea also posed a threat from set pieces. David Raya produced an excellent save to deny Jorrel Hato—who appeared to be held by Declan Rice—but the visitors were level just before half-time when Piero Hincapié inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Arsenal’s 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this season are the joint-most by any side in a single campaign, alongside Oldham in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and the Gunners themselves in 2023-24.

Top display

Mikel Arteta’s team has now scored a match-winning goal from a corner in nine Premier League games this term, which is the outright most by a team in a single campaign (overtaking Manchester United’s eight in 2012-13).

In fact, there have now been more goals scored from corners in the Premier League this season (138 in 281 games) than in the whole of last term (135 in 380 games).

In the nick of time was Timber, who was crucial in both the attacking and, most especially, defensive phases of the game.

Having put Arsenal in front, the 24-year-old had to put in a terrific defensive shift to preserve their lead, winning five of his six contested duels. He also won possession four times from the Chelsea side that were constantly searching for the equaliser and made three clearances.

During the Gunners’ dominant spell, he had two shots, created one chance, and also made three touches inside Chelsea’s box, with Jorrel Hato having to battle him and Bukayo Saka on the right flank.