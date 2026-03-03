Frimpong starts: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool are back in Premier League action midweek as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium tonight at 20:15 local time in their matchday 29 meeting in the English top flight.

After a convincing win over West Ham United at Anfield at the weekend, the Reds will be looking to extend their winning streak to five games in all competitions, and continue probing for a berth in the Champions League for next season.

Here is how they could line-up for the fixture in this matchday.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to keep his place in between the sticks once again.

Defenders – £30 million summer signing Jeremie Frimpong is expected to start tonight having marked his return from injury with an outing off the bench in the previous game. The Dutchman is likely to get the nod at right back, whereas on the left side, Milos Kerkez is set to continue once more.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the favourites to round off the defence for the Reds by pairing with one another in the centre.

In-form Ekitike starts again

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are in contention to start in the double pivot for Liverpool once more, whereas with Florian Wirtz ruled out for the Wolverhampton Wanderers clash, Dominik Szoboszlai might be employed as the number 10 for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is expected to play on the right flank and Cody Gakpo on the left.

Forward – Hugo Ekitike was in brilliant form against West Ham United with a goal and two assists, and is heavily expected to be the leader of Liverpool’s line tonight.

Here is how the visitors are expected to look on paper.