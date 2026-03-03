Mazraoui back in the team: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Newcastle United

Manchester United will be looking for a third successive as they visit a difficult venue, St. James’ Park, tomorrow evening at 20:15 local for their matchday 29 meeting with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick’s men earned hard-fought wins against Everton and Crystal Palace in their last two outings, but the test against Eddie Howe’s outfit promises to be their most difficult one in recent weeks.

With that said, here is how the Red Devils are expected to line-up.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for the visiting side.

Defenders – Diogo Dalot could continue to play on the right side of the back four, but with Luke Shaw picking up an injury at the weekend, Noussair Mazraoui might be welcomed back into the line-up at left back. Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, meanwhile, are expected to remain unchanged in the heart of the backline.

Amad benched once more

Midfielders – Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo have emerged as the chief options in the double pivot under Michael Carrick, and they both will be in Manchester United’s midfielder in tomorrow’s clash. Bruno Fernandes, on the other hand, who inspired the win at the weekend with a goal and an assist will be the favourite to play as the number 10.

Bryan Mbeumo, meanwhile, is set to be picked over Amad Diallo on the right wing, with Matheus Cunha also enjoying another nod from the word go on the left wing.

Forward – Benjamin Sesko has been the match-winner for Manchester United in the last two games, and will be picked to lead the line for them once again.

Here is how the United side could look on paper.