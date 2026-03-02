Liam Rosenior provides Chelsea injury update

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has provided a positive fitness boost on Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, and Willian Estevão ahead of the Aston Villa clash on Wednesday.

Despite a spirited display, the 10-man Blues went down 2-1 to Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber both scoring from corners, either side of an own goal from Piero Hincapie, losing ground in the race for the top five and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Liam Rosenior’s side sit sixth in the Premier League, three points behind Liverpool in fifth and six adrift of Aston Villa in fourth.

Chelsea are going to Villa Park on Wednesday with a great chance to gain ground on their hosts, but obviously with the risk of their European hopes being damaged.

As well as conceding from two set plays, Chelsea had Pedro Neto deservedly sent off with 20 minutes remaining for two yellow cards in the space of three minutes.

However, Rosenior has revealed that his squad could be bolstered by the return of several players from injury.

Boost

Palmer was named in the starting XI for Sunday’s London derby at the Emirates, but he went down off the ball towards the end of the first half and required treatment from the medical team.

‘He took a knock. He was absolutely fine. He’s looking really good after the way we’ve managed him over the last six weeks or so, Rosenior said. ‘When I took him and Enzo [Fernandez] off, they were both on a yellow card. He’ll be absolutely fine to start on Wednesday.’

The Chelsea boss also revealed that Estevao was back working in training after missing the games against Burnley and Arsenal with his own hamstring complaint. At the same time, Jamie Gittens continues to recover well from a hamstring tear picked up in the comeback win over West Ham in January.

‘Cucu is looking really good; if not for Wednesday, then for Saturday for sure,’ Rosenior added. ‘Estevao is back on the pitch, running. ‘Jamie Gittens is doing well. The quicker we get players fit and healthy, the better.’

Chelsea are winless in their last two Premier League visits to Villa Park (D1 L1). Still, they have not lost consecutive away games to the Villains since 2002-03 and 2003-04 under Claudio Ranieri.