Chelsea ‘strong contender’ to sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo

Chelsea are reportedly a ‘strong contender’ to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Blues decided to reinforce the left-wing position by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, last summer.

However, the Argentinian international has struggled to settle into his new surroundings thus far, scoring a solitary goal in 17 Premier League appearances.

On the other hand, Gittens has failed to adapt to the English top flight’s physicality, netting a solitary goal in 27 matches across all competitions. He has even been out due to a hamstring problem in recent weeks.

Moreover, Pedro Neto has been displaying inconsistent performances, picking up a red card in a crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal last weekend.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea are planning to reinforce the flanks once again and Todd Boehly has identified Rodrygo as an ‘ideal option’.

The West London club are a ‘strong contender’ to secure the Brazilian’s service after opening formal talks with the player’s representatives. They have even offered him a contract proposal.

Rodrygo to Chelsea

Having struggled to find regular game time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Rodrygo is prepared to leave and is ready to move to Stamford Bridge.

The South American is valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028. So, Los Blancos are in a strong position to demand a huge fee to sell him.

Rodrygo has mainly played as a right-winger since moving to the Spanish capital from Santos. However, he is a left-winger by trait but is also efficient centrally. He has made only 10 starts across all competitions thus far this season, making seven goal contributions.

The Brazilian international is currently at the prime stage of his career and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, any potential move to Chelsea may be put on ice following news that Rodrygo has suffered a serious knee injury. The Blues will want to wait until the Brazilian is fully recovered before sanctioning a big money deal so we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, Chelsea are set to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night.