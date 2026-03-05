Man Utd battling with Liverpool to sign Khephren Thuram

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to the Allianz Stadium from OGC Nice, the 24-year-old has showcased his qualities in Serie A in recent seasons. He made 10 goal contributions across all competitions last term and helped his side qualify for the Champions League.

Although the Bianconeri have been displaying inconsistent performances this season, the Frenchman has performed promisingly, making five goal contributions in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that after being impressed by Thuram’s recent eye-catching displays, Liverpool and Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing him.

The Red Devils see the Juventus star as a potential building block for their next phase of the midfield revolution, with Casemiro set to leave as a free agent at the end of this campaign.

However, Liverpool are looking to add physical presence and ball-winning ability to the engine room. So, they want Thuram and are preparing to submit a formal £39m bid plus bonuses to finalise the operation in the summer.

However, the report state that with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Juventus are in a strong position to demand a big fee and want at least £56m to let him leave.

Battle

Apart from the Merseyside club and the Old Trafford club, Arsenal are also interested in signing Thuram to reinforce the middle of the park.

Thuram likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also efficient in the box-to-box position. He is 6ft 4in tall, quick across the ground, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Moreover, he can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 24-year-old possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arne Slot’s side and Michael Carrick’s side eventually go head-to-head over this deal during the offseason.