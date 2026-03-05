Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Michael Kayode

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Brentford defender Michael Kayode, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils currently have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, the Portuguese has struggled to showcase consistency, making four goal contributions and keeping as many clean sheets in 29 appearances across all competitions this term.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are interested in adding further depth to the right-back position and have earmarked Kayode as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, the 21-year-old hasn’t just attracted the 20-time English champions’ attention as Manchester City are showing a serious interest in signing him.

Moreover, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are in this race. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Milan are also interested in the youngster, and some teams are willing to seal a loan deal. The player’s agent has even hinted that he is prepared to leave to take the next step in his career.

Kayode initially joined Brentford on a loan deal from Fiorentina in January last year before the deal became permanent last summer. As a result, he still has a contract until 2030, and Brentford have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £60m.

The Italian is a specialist right-back and has kept six clean sheets in 35 appearances across all competitions thus far this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side push for a European place finish.

Battle

Tottenham currently have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence as options to deploy in the right-back position. Moreover, Archie Gray can provide cover in this area if needed.

However, Spence has mainly played as a left-back in recent years due to Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie’s fitness problems. Spence has even been out injured in recent days. On the other hand, Porro was sidelined over the last few weeks and just returned to action last weekend.

Kayode has proven his qualities in the Premier League and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services in the summer.