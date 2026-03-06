Man Utd now eyeing move for Wolves star Joao Gomes

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, according to Nicolo Schira.

Gomes arrived at the Molineux in January 2023, fresh off winning the Brazilian Cup with Flamengo. The midfielder had a dream start to life at the club, netting the winner in the 2-1 comeback win against Southampton on 11 February 2023.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed more individual successes in his time at the club, most remarkably winning the 2024-25 Wolves men’s Player of the Season award after playing a mercurial role in their survival in the top flight last season.

Despite their poor form this season, Gomes has been one of the bright sparks in the team and arguably the best player this season, with commanding displays in the middle of the park, and clubs are now tracking him ahead of next summer.

One of the clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder is Man Utd, according to Nicolo Schira, who claims that the 13-time Premier League champions have expressed interest in signing Gomes next summer.

In a boost to the Red Devils, the Italian journalist reports that the ten-cap Brazilian international is ready to depart Wolves when the summer transfer window opens, with United now showing interest.

However, United face stern competition from defending Italian champions Napoli, who have also shown interest in signing the combative midfielder, Schira adds.

Casemiro replacement?

Supporters of Man Utd who kept a close eye on their rivals’ fixtures may have seen Gomes at his all-action best during Tuesday’s clash against Liverpool.

At full-time, the Brazilian made 71 touches and six passes into the final third. Still, it was his displays in his own half that caught attention, making a sky-high 16 defensive contributions, nine recoveries, and winning 13 ground duels.

With Casemiro departing, statistics suggest Gomes would be an ideal like-for-like replacement for his position at the end of the season.

On the ball, Gomes has an 85.9% success rate from his 1,000 successful passes this season compared to Casemiro’s 81.1% from his 1,028 successful passes this season.

Off the ball, Gomes has won 177 duels, which is 35 more than Casemiro’s 142, and he also exceeds the United midfielder in other statistics, including tackles (83), recoveries (158), interceptions (30), and possession won in the final third (9).

With Wolves facing relegation, there’s optimism United could get him at a fair valuation slightly above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.