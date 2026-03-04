[Teams] Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Manchester United will be looking to tighten their grip on a top four place with a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park tonight.

The Red Devils head into the game sitting third in the Premier League table – level on points with Aston Villa and three ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool having played a game less. Therefore, they can cement their position in the top three with a win in the North East this evening.

Michael Carrick has made just one change from the side that started during the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Senne Lammens keeps his place in between the sticks tonight while Noussair Mazraoui comes in for Diogo Dalot at right-back. Leny Yoro keeps his place alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of Man Utd’s defence with Lisandro Martinez ruled out.

Luke Shaw continues at left-back while Kobbie Mainoo will look to continue his up-turn in form under Carrick as he starts alongside Casemiro in midfield. Bruno Fernandes has been superb for Manchester United this season and the Portuguese international captains the side once again tonight.

Bryan Mbeumo starts on the right side of attack with Matheus Cunha keeping his place on the left so Amad Diallo has to settle for a place on the bench. Benjamin Sesko will be looking to continue his fine form as he leads the line up front for United.

As for Newcastle, Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal while Kieran Trippier joins Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall in defence. Jacob Ramsey starts in midfield along with Joelinton and Sandro Tonali while Bruno Guimarães remains on the sidelines.

Anthony Elanga, Antony Gordon and Ashley Barnes make-up the front three for Newcastle this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Subs: Pope, Botman, Murphy, Shahar, Willock, Wissa, Osula, Murphy, Neave

Man Utd

Lammens, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Kukonki, Dalot, Malacia, Ugarte, Tyler Fletcher, Amad, Zirkzee.