Chelsea to open negotiations to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic

Chelsea are reportedly planning to open negotiations to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, as per Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old started his youth career at SC Fürstenfeldbruck before joining the Bavarian club’s youth system back in 2011 at the age of seven. He made his first team debut in 2023 before establishing himself as a key starter in recent times.

In 32 appearances across all competitions, Pavlovic has made four goal contributions thus far this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side mount a title charge, sitting at the top of the table with a 11 point lead.

The youngster has even helped Vincent Kompany’s side reach the Champions League last 16 and DFB Pokal semi-final. After showing glimpses of his qualities at the Allianz Arena, he has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.

Now, Caught Offside claim that, having been impressed by Pavlovic’s recent eye-catching performances, Chelsea are showing a ‘strong interest’ in securing his service.

The West London club are even preparing to open negotiations with Bayern Munich over this deal in the coming weeks. Manchester City are also interested in Pavlovic and have already held informal talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join.

Pavlovic to Chelsea

With the midfielder’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Bayern Munich have no intention of letting him leave. However, if they are eventually forced to cash-in, they have slapped a £56m price tag on his head.

The report state that Pavlovic doesn’t want to leave Bayern Munich and is ready to stay as long as possible. So, Chelsea will have to put their best efforts to persuade the youngster to join.

Pavlovic is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is 6ft 2in tall, comfortable with both feet, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, and has an eye for long-range passing.

Chelsea currently have Moisés Caicedo, Andrey Santos, and Romeo Lavia as options to deploy in the deep-lying playmaker position. Enzo Fernandez can also provide cover in this position, but has mainly played as a No.8 at Stamford Bridge.

However, Lavia has struggled with fitness problems, while Santos is still very young and needs time to develop. So, Liam Rosenior is seemingly planning to sign a new No.6.

Pavlovic is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his service in the summer.