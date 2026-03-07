Liverpool
Liverpool in talks to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande
Liverpool are in talks to sign RB Leipzig left winger Yan Diomande, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.
Although he put pen to paper on a new deal last year, several signs indicate that Mohamed Salah might be playing his final campaign with Liverpool.
The Egyptian drew significant attention in December after revealing he felt the club had ‘thrown [him] under the bus’ following a spell in which he was repeatedly left out of the starting lineup.
The forward has since been reintegrated into the team and made a notable impact against Brighton & Hove Albion, where his goal and assist took his goal involvement for Liverpool to 277, the most by any player for a single Premier League club.
He was also on target in the disappointing 2-1 loss to bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, ending his 10-game league goal drought.
Even so, speculations over his possible departure remain rife, with Plettenberg reporting that, especially with his drop in form from last season, when he won the league’s best player award, the Reds are now exploring the market for possible replacements.
According to Plettenberg, Liverpool’s primary target has been Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, but the deal’s improbability has shifted their focus to other targets.
Audacious swoop
One of the alternative options they’re looking at is Leipzig’s Diomande, according to Plettenberg, who claims that the defending Premier League champions are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old to reinforce their squad, with Salah and Federico Chiesa tipped to leave.
The Ivorian fits the mould of the ‘high-class’ winger the Merseyside club are looking for and have begun talks for his possible transfer to Anfield next summer, according to the report.
However, a deal won’t be easy, as the German transfer expert adds that Leipzig are demanding an £86m fee to sanction his departure, automatically ruling out Bayern from the race in a boost to Liverpool.
Despite their difficulties in the Premier League, Liverpool have been dominant in their two FA Cup fixtures this season, demolishing Barnsley 4-1 in the third round and comfortably beating Brighton 3-0 in the fourth.
While Arne Slot would be keen to salvage Liverpool’s season with an FA Cup trophy, they face a stern test against Wolves, who have shown more spirited performances in big games, having drawn 2-2 with Arsenal and defeated Aston Villa and the Reds.
