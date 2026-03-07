Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams

Liverpool have shown ‘strong interest’ in signing Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, according to Fichajes.

The former RB Leipzig and Leeds United midfielder is one of the league’s most imposing defensive midfielders, combining physical dominance with high technical quality. That ability was on full display on matchweek 13 when he unleashed a remarkable strike from the halfway line against Sunderland – a goal that secured the November 2025 Guinness Goal of the Month and made him the first American to claim the honour.

Data from FotMob places the midfielder in the 86th percentile for defensive contributions and the 62nd percentile for aerial duels won. During the current Premier League campaign, only Moisés Caicedo has produced more interceptions, and it’s no surprise those statistics have piqued the interest of Liverpool, who are clearly in need of a holding midfielder.

According to Fichajes, the defending Premier League champions have shown ‘strong interest’ in signing Adams as a possible option to strengthen their midfield ranks.

The report adds that Liverpool are looking to add a midfielder who offers defensive reliability and on-the-ball efficiency to lead transitions and have now identified the 27-year-old as a viable target for that role.

The Reds’ move is necessitated by Wataru Endo’s imminent departure, with Adams now being earmarked as the ‘ideal candidate’ to replace the Japanese international due to his physicality and ball recovery ability, which have been evident in his 19 appearances this season, according to Fichajes.

Adams to Liverpool

However, the Merseyside giants face stern competition for the USMNT international’s signature, as the Spanish outlet reports that Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on him ahead of a possible summer move.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are unwilling to sanction Adam’s departure unless they receive a fee in the region of £34m, according to the report, a fee that is well within Liverpool’s reach.

Despite some spirited displays, such as the win over Newcastle United and the draw against Arsenal, Liverpool’s midfield have been inconsistent, and the recent 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers further exposed their need for a defensive midfielder.

Speculation also continues to surround Curtis Jones and a possible departure, while Alexis Mac Allister has been tasked with playing deeper at times, thereby limiting his attacking prowess.

Hence, bringing in a talent such as Adams, who has been outstanding in orchestrating play for Bournemouth this season before his unfortunate injury, could help the club secure the much-needed natural holding midfielder they have lacked for much of the campaign.