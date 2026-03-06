Chelsea ‘preparing’ formal proposal to sign Vitor Roque

Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing’ to launch a formal proposal to sign Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense a couple of years ago, the 21-year-old struggled to settle into his new surroundings. So, he went out on loan to Real Betis to play regularly and develop his career.

However, he struggled to showcase his best at Los Verdiblancos as well. So, he returned to Brazil last winter, and Palmeiras decided to secure his services permanently.

Roque has regained his form at Allianz Parque, scoring 20 goals and registering five assists across all competitions last year. This season, he has continued to showcase his productivity, making six goal contributions in 12 appearances in all tournaments.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by the Brazilian’s recent eye-catching performances, Chelsea have registered a ‘strong’ interest in signing him.

Liam Rosenior’s side believe Roque has become a more mature player and would now be able to flourish in his career in Europe, even though he previously failed to do so.

Therefore, the West London club are ‘preparing’ to launch a formal £43m proposal to secure his service in the summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Roque to Chelsea

The report claim that Barcelona hold a 20% sell-on clause and are set to receive financial benefits if Chelsea eventually opt to finalise the operation.

Rosenior’s side recently signed Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, and he has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. Therefore, they will be hoping that Roque can make a similar impact.

Chelsea currently have João Pedro and Liam Delap as striker options. Although the Brazilian has been displaying impressive performances this season, Delap has struggled to showcase his best.

So, it has been suggested that the Stamford Bridge club are considering signing a new striker to replace him. Roque is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually opt to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.