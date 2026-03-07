Liverpool plan to launch swoop to sign Michael Olise

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat against bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool have dropped to sixth position. Chelsea have climbed up to fifth place after thrashing Aston Villa 4-1 in midweek.

However, Manchester United have also lost, and as a result, Liverpool are now only three points behind third place. The Red Devils will host Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend, while Liverpool face struggling Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, giving the Reds a chance to close the gap to the top four.

Meanwhile, having displayed inconsistent performances this season, Liverpool have already started exploring options to strengthen the squad in the summer to turn the situation around next campaign.

Now, on CF Bayern Insider, Falk reports that the Reds are planning to sign a new right-winger and have registered their interest in Olise. However, Manchester City are also in this race and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

But Bayern Munich have no intention of letting him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. They are even planning to hand him a fresh term until 2031.

Olise to Liverpool

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga, making 35 goal contributions across all competitions last term.

This season, he has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring 13 goals and notching up 21 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. He helped his side win the league title last term and has been guiding them in their bid to retain the trophy.

Olise is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also efficient in the CAM role if needed. After proving his worth in club football, the 24-year-old has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team’s starting line-up.

He is still very young and hasn’t reached his prime yet. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has shown signs of decline this season, if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually manage to secure his services in the summer.