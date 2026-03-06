Delap starts FA Cup clash: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Wrexham

Chelsea return to action in the FA Cup after a thumping 4-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League in their midweek fixture. This time, Liam Rosenior’s men face Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground at 17:45 local time in round 5 of the domestic cup.

The manager could ring in several changes from the side that secured victory in the Premier League outing three days back and here is a look at how the Blues might line-up against the team a division below them.

Goalkeeper – Filip Jorgensen was employed in goal versus Aston Villa and he could continue to be the goalie for Chelsea this time.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is expected to get the nod at right back as Reece James could get a rest, whereas Jorrel Hato might also continue on the left side of the back four owing to Marc Cucurella’s fitness problems. While Trevoh Chalobah could continue to feature in the heart of the backline, Wesley Fofana could make way for Mamadou Sarr to come in.

Neto and Delap return

Midfielders – Andrey Santos could also be back in the team for Chelsea, playing the double pivot alongside Moises Caicedo. With Cole Palmer likely to be rested, Enzo Fernandez may be deployed as the attacking midfielder for Liam Rosenior’s men.

Pedro Neto, who missed the Aston Villa clash owing to suspension, is likely to re-enter the side on the right wing, whereas Alejandro Garnacho might once again get the nod to feature on the left flank.

Forward – £30 million summer signing Liam Delap might get a nod as the leader of Chelsea’s line ahead of Joao Pedro.

Here is how the visitors are likely to look on paper.