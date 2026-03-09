Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham in talks to sign Diaby

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign Moussa Diaby, as per German outlet Fussball Daten.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s displays for Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa decided to secure his services in 2023. The Frenchman showed glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign at Villa Park, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, Unai Emery’s side opted to cash-in on him a couple of years ago, and Al-Ittihad signed him. He has continued to showcase his productivity in the Middle East, making 20 goal contributions last term.

This season, he has scored only three goals but has registered 13 assists in 33 appearances in all tournaments. The forward has won a Saudi Pro League title and King’s Cup for Al-Ittihad over the last 20 months.

Now, Fussball Daten state that, having displayed eye-catching performances in the Middle East, Diaby has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid are all interested in him, while Nico Kovac’s side have already held initial talks over this deal.

However, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are in this race as well, and they have made contact with the player’s representatives to persuade him to move back to the Premier League.

The report claim that Diaby could be a perfect fit for English football’s intense pace, and he is ready to return to Europe, although his existing deal is still set to run until 2029.

So, Al-Ittihad might be forced to sell him and have slapped a £35m price tag on his head. They are even prepared to accept a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent.

Diaby is a left-footed right-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is currently at the prime stage of his career and is familiar with the Premier League’s physicality.

So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Chelsea, or Tottenham should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service. However, Spurs must stay in the Premier League to seal the deal, with the North London club surprisingly finding themselves in a relegation scrap.