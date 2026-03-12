Arsenal now eyeing move for Dortmund star Julian Brandt

Arsenal are eyeing a bargain swoop for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, according to Patrick Berger.

Brandt, valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, moved to Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in July 2019 and has since featured in 298 matches across all competitions, scoring 56 goals and providing 68 assists.

A summer exit now looks highly likely after the club’s director, Lars Ricken, confirmed following Dortmund’s 2–1 victory that the German midfielder will not extend his deal.

Speaking through Sky Germany, he stated, ‘After open talks, we agreed that the contract that is set to expire would not be renewed.’

During his time with Die Borussen, the 29-year-old has lifted both the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup and has also played a significant role in the club’s journey to the UEFA Champions League final in 2024 under Edin Terzić, where Real Madrid beat them.

With his deal now confirmed to run out, especially when he’s still in his prime, the midfielder would be a solid addition to any top team, and it’s no surprise several clubs are now looking to sign him.

One of the clubs in the race for Brandt’s signature is Arsenal, according to Berger, who claims that the north London club are closely monitoring him ahead of a possible swoop to the Emirates next summer.

Viable option

The former Wolfsburg starlet is seeking a new experience after spending seven years with Dortmund, and England is among his possible destinations, with the Gunners now showing interest, as per the report.

While the Premier League table-toppers have placed Brandt on their radar, Berger clarifies that concrete talks have not yet been initiated and confirms that Spanish giants Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

Mikel Arteta has previously stressed the necessity for his team to be unpredictable and difficult for opponents to confront.

He said, ‘The idea is to be more unpredictable every year, to become more difficult for the opponents to stop and nullify what we want to do.’

One way to achieve this success is versatility among his players, and Brandt could offer Arteta a wealth of tactical options due to his ability to play in multiple positions.

Beyond his ball-playing ability, the Germany international also possesses a relentless work ethic off the ball, making him a good fit for Arteta’s style of play.