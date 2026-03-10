Joao Pedro starts UCL clash: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League as they face Paris Saint-Germain at 20:00 UK time tomorrow in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at the Parc des Princes.

The Blues have great memories of a recent outing against the Ligue 1 side, who they beat in the FIFA Club World Cup Final in the United States during the summer, and they will look to repeat the feat this time around.

Here is how Liam Rosenior’s men could line up for the European Cup tie.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his place in between the sticks for the Blues.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is expected to be given the nod at right back for Chelsea, whereas Marc Cucurella could also return to the starting eleven having fully recovered from his injury. Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana might play together in the heart of the backline to round the defensive quartet for the Londoners.

Palmer and Pedro return

Midfielders – Reece James may be preferred over Andrey Santos in the double pivot in midfield owing to his experience and recent form in the engine room. The Chelsea captain is expected to play beside Moises Caicedo in a deeper-lying position, whereas Enzo Fernandez may be entrusted with more offensive responsibilities as the number 10 for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer, who scored a brace in Chelsea’s win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup is expected to be handed the nod on the right wing, whereas Pedro Neto might be preferred to Alejandro Garnacho on the left flank. The Portuguese international is expected to be the only one to keep his place in the team from the FA Cup win at the weekend.

Forward – £60 million summer signing Joao Pedro is expected to start as the leader of attack for the Blues over Liam Delap.

Here is how the Chelsea team is expected to look on paper.