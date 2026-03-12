Man Utd & Arsenal ‘keen’ on signing Victor Osimhen

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils currently have Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, the Dutchman has failed to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from Bologna.

As a result, he has been on the periphery this season, starting only four league matches, and has been linked with a move away in recent months.

On the other hand, Sesko initially took time to settle into the Premier League’s physicality after joining from RB Leipzig last summer. However, he has started showcasing his best this year, scoring seven goals in the last nine matches across all competitions.

Moreover, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can also provide cover in this position if needed. Still, the Red Devils are seemingly planning to sign a new experienced striker to create competition for Sesko.

As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are ‘keen’ on signing Osimhen after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances and could make a concrete approach in the summer.

However, Arsenal are also showing a strong interest in the Nigerian international, while Bayern Munich have identified the former Napoli star as a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane. But Osimhen desires to play in the Premier League.

The report claim that with Osimhen’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Galatasaray have no intention of letting him leave and have slapped a whopping £104m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

The Gunners decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP last summer. Following a slow start to this season, the Swedish international has started showcasing his qualities in recent matches.

However, Gabriel Jesus has struggled with fitness problems over the last few years and could leave in the summer. So, Arsenal are seemingly planning to reinforce the frontline once again.

Osimhen is a top-class player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to lure him away from Rams Park Stadyumu.