Chelsea pondering over summer transfer for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori

Chelsea are expected to revamp their defence and midfield during the summer transfer window. And while central defenders and a creative option in the engine room are expected to be priorities, they must also sign players to improve their squad depth.

Having said that, it has emerged via Caught Offside that Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has emerged as a strong potential option for Chelsea, with the player willing to leave the Emirates Stadium as he feels unsettled.

Riccardo Calafiori has lost his place as left back in Mikel Arteta’s side to Piero Hincapie, and as per the source, the Italian international is keen on playing as a centre back as opposed to a full back in the future.

Calafiori a decent signing

While things have not gone as per plan for Riccardo Calafiori in recent months at Arsenal, he has shown enough quality over his spell with the title contenders to prove that he can be a worthy addition to any Premier League side.

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea would be massively bolstered by his ball-playing abilities from the back as they lack somebody who can do so consistently. Calafiori is also very adept physically and reads the game well, so he can be a decent option in central defence.

With that in mind, the Blues might be prepared to spend a decent sum on acquiring him during the summer. The 23-year-old’s age sits well within their transfer strategy of signing younger players with the target in question valued at £43 million.

Though he may join Chelsea with the purpose of playing as a central defender, Calafiori can also act as a back-up option for Marc Cucurella, who has played extensive minutes this season and is in need of some competition at left back.