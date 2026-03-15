Chelsea preparing formal offer to sign Christ Inao Oulaï

Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to sign Ivorian midfielder Christ Inao Oulaï from Trabzonspor, according to Ekrem Konur.

Inao Oulaï has been compared to Manchester City legend Yaya Touré for their dominant on-ball qualities.

Since joining Trabzonspor from SC Bastia in the summer, Oulaï has made an immediate impact at Papara Park.

The 19-year-old has become a regular starter for Fatih Tekke’s side, featuring in 21 games across all competitions while also producing six goal contributions.

He has been pivotal to Trabzonspor’s strong form since the turn of the year, during which they’ve won 10 of their last 13 games, losing just two and drawing one.

His qualities were further highlighted during December’s African Cup of Nations tournament, where he was a mainstay in the Elephants’ run to the quarter-finals, where they lost to a Mohamed Salah-inspired Egypt.

Having showcased such top-class displays in the domestic league and on the international stage for his country, it’s no surprise several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, are courting him.

Back in December, Football Talk, citing Turkish journalist Furkan Uzun, reported that Chelsea had contacted Trabzonspor to enquire about Inao Oulaï.

While Uzun did not state whether Chelsea had made a formal opening offer, a recent report by Ekrem Konur claims that the London giants are preparing to make a final offer before next summer.

Exciting prospect

The six-cap Ivorian international is contracted with Trabzonspor until 2030, so it’s no surprise Konur adds that the seven-time Turkish champions will not consider any offers for the midfielder below £43m.

However, West Ham United, Galatasaray, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace have also expressed interest in the Ivorian and are set to battle with the Blues for his signature, according to the report.

Chelsea already have numerous midfield options, including Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, and Darío Essugo.

Despite those options, the squad could still benefit from added depth. Persistent injury issues affecting Lavia and Essugo have led to instances in which right-back Reece James has been deployed in defensive midfield.

For that reason, a move for Inao would make sense, as his relentless work rate, composure in possession, and, most especially, his reliability make him a viable option for Chelsea’s youth-driven recruitment model.