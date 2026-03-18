Man Utd & Liverpool accelerate efforts to sign João Gomes

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Molineux Stadium from Brazilian side Flamengo back in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter.

Although the West Midlands club have endured a dire campaign this term, languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table, Gomes has shown glimpses of his qualities.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department by signing up to two new players and have identified Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton as priority targets.

However, the Red Devils have stepped up their efforts to sign Gomes after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. He helped his side beat Aston Villa by putting his name on the scoresheet last month.

Moreover, the Brazilian guided Wolves to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool earlier this month. He even helped his side come away with a 2-2 draw against Brentford by providing an assist. They found themselves 2 goals down earlier in the match.

With Wolves likely to be relegated at the end of this season, they are prepared to cash-in on Gomes this summer. He is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2030.

Battle

However, the report state that signing the South American won’t be straightforward for Man Utd, as Liverpool are also keen on him, with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones’ futures uncertain at Anfield at the moment.

Moreover, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City have held talks to enquire about the details of signing him. But the player previously revealed that his dream is to play for Liverpool, so the Reds have an advantage in this race.

Gomes likes to be deployed as a double-midfield pivot but is also effective in the box-to-box role. He is an energetic player and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 25-year-old is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.