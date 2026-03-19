Liverpool plan £245 million spending spree on three players this summer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s position as the manager could be precarious come the end of the season if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League by virtue of a top five finish in the Premier League standings.

With that said, the Dutchman’s potential exit could kickstart a major squad rebuild at Liverpool as Caught Offside has reported that Xabi Alonso is the chosen one to replace him in the summer with a £245 million spending spree also on the cards.

According to the source, Liverpool are looking to sign Adam Wharton, Alessandro Bastoni and Bradley Barcola in a bid to add to their defensive depth, improve quality in midfield and sign a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Ambitious plans for the Reds

If Liverpool are to challenge for the title next year, it goes without saying that they need to revamp their quality to keep up with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as Chelsea and Manchester United, who have lately done better than them.

With that said, Alessandro Bastoni’s signing might be the most vital given that Virgil van Dijk is ageing, Ibrahima Konate’s contract is not renewed yet and the team’s depth at the back has been very concerning for much of the campaign.

The Inter Milan star might also end up being the most expensive signing, but given his attributes, a player that Liverpool seriously would be bolstered by for the longer term, thanks to his experience whilst at the Nerazzurri.

Meanwhile, Adam Wharton would provide a creative spark in midfield as Liverpool’s current options aren’t the most impactful against defensive low blocks, whereas Florian Wirtz still needs some time to settle in as well as strong competition.

Finally, Bradley Barcola would be a massive coup in offence as he can play on both flanks, as well as operate down the middle. At 23, he also is a long-term option and as his finishing improves with time, he has what is takes to hit the 30-goal mark each season.

A £245 million budget might be enough for Liverpool to sign the trio, but considering how much they have spent last year, they may be obligated to sell a few players in order to remain within the Financial Fair Play guidelines.