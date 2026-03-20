Sesko back for the visitors: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Bournemouth

Manchester United are set to travel to Bournemouth for the opening fixture of matchday 31 of the Premier League tomorrow at the Vitality Stadium at 20:00 local time, as they hope to follow up on a convincing win over Aston Villa from last time out.

The Red Devils are making a strong case for Champions League qualification and with only a handful of fixtures to go between now and the season, they will look to pick up vital points to seal a return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Having said that, here is how they might line-up against the Cherries.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens has cemented his place in goal for United and is expected to start once more.

Defenders – Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw started as the right and left backs last weekend, and the duo are expected to retain their places, as are Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, who have been the go-to central defenders for Michael Carrick in recent fixtures.

Sesko to replace Amad

Midfielders – Casemiro is in excellent form and is expected to play in a holding role in what could be his last couple of months as a Manchester United player, as things stand. Kobbie Mainoo is the favourite to partner with the Brazilian, whereas Bruno Fernandes, who has had an exceptional season could continue to play as the number 10 as well.

Amad Diallo might drop out of the team with Bryan Mbeumo coming in on the right wing as opposed to playing centrally like he did versus Aston Villa, whereas Matheus Cunha might keep his place in the team on the left flank.

Forward – Benjamin Sesko was once again key in United’s victory as he came off the bench to bag a goal in the last game and the Slovenian’s impressive form could be rewarded with a start as the team’s number nine against Bournemouth.

Here is how the visitors might look on paper.