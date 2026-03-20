Gakpo replaces Salah: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Brighton & Hove Albion

After a thumping win over Galatasaray in the Champions League to seal a quarter-final berth, Liverpool return to Premier League action as they bid to pick up all three points in the English top division to secure a place in next year’s European Cup.

The defending champions of England are away at Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow at 12:30 local time on matchday 31 of the league at the Amex Stadium. Here is how Arne Slot’s side could line-up before heading away on international break.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to keep his place in goal for the visitors.

Defenders – Jeremie Frimpong had a great game versus Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday, as did Milos Kerkez at left back. The duo are expected to keep their places in the starting eleven, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk also the favourites to continue as the central defenders for Liverpool.

4-2-2-2 formation with Gakpo in

Midfielders – Liverpool played a 4-2-2-2 formation against Galatasaray in what was arguably their best performance of the season, and could proceed with using a similar setup against Brighton & Hove Albion. That would mean Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch play in holding roles, whereas Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz play as the right and left midfielders, respectively, in slightly advanced positions.

Forwards – Mohamed Salah is expected to drop out of the side due to his injury against Galatasaray. While it is nothing major at the moment, the Egyptian’s fitness is unlikely to be risked, thereby making way for Cody Gakpo to come back into the team and play beside Hugo Ekitike in a two-man offensive setup.

Here is how the Reds may look on paper.