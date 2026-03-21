Man Utd and Liverpool in battle to sign Antonee Robinson from Fulham

Manchester United are in battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Fulham left back Antonee Robinson, according to the Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside.

The USMNT international developed in England, progressing through the youth ranks at Everton, where he represented the U18, U21 and U23 sides before gaining senior experience through loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

It was during his time at Wigan that his quality became clear, making 65 appearances and attracting attention from multiple clubs, which eventually led to Fulham securing his signature in the summer of 2020.

Since arriving at Craven Cottage, he has been a consistent standout, playing a key role in Fulham’s 2021–22 EFL Championship title-winning campaign, which ensured promotion to the Premier League.

Following that return to the top flight, the 28-year-old has established himself as one of the league’s top full-backs and has been vital to the club’s sustained stay in the top flight.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Robinson’s future at Craven Cottage remains uncertain, with two years remaining, and this summer could present Fulham with a chance to cash in on him.

As a result, Man Utd and Liverpool have now expressed interest in signing the USMNT international left-back next summer, according to the report.

Battle

For United, the report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions are exploring a potential upgrade on Luke Shaw and have been linked with several options, with Robinson becoming the latest name on their radar.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have earmarked the American as a possible option to replace Andrew Robertson and to also provide competition for Milos Kerkez next summer after his initial struggles this season, CaughtOffside adds.

However, both Premier League giants consider Fulham’s £30-40m valuation as a bit too steep for Robinson and will only consider a transfer at a realistic price, according to the report.

Despite featuring in just 14 Premier League matches and 17 across all competitions, Robinson has produced impressive numbers, ranking alongside many regularly used left-backs this season.

The American has won 53.6% of his ground duels and 56.2% of his aerial contests, while also completing six dribbles from defence, highlighting his value as a dependable outlet during build-up play.

He would undoubtedly be a key addition to either United or Liverpool, and both clubs will hope Fulham lowers their valuation ahead of next summer.