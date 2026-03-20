[Teams] Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium

Manchester United will look to tighten their grip on third place with a win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Friday night.

The Red Devils head into the game sitting third in the Premier League table – three points ahead of fourth placed Aston Villa and a further two points ahead of Liverpool. Therefore, they can secure their place in the top three with a win on the South Coast.

Senne Lammens starts between the sticks once again for Man Utd while Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back. Luke Shaw line-up at left-back once again while Leny Yoro partners Harry Maguire in the middle of defence with Lisandro Martinez still out.

Kobbie Mainoo will hope to celebrate his call-up to the England squad with another impressive performance in midfield tonight. Casemiro continued his excellent form with another goal-scoring display during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend and the Brazilian starts in midfield against Bournemouth.

Bruno Fernandes has also been in inspired form lately and the Portuguese captains Manchester United in the attacking midfield role. Matheus Cunha starts on the left side of attack while Amad Diallo keeps his place on the right wing.

The duo support Bryan Mbuemo in the Man Utd front three so Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Bournemouth, Rayan keeps his place in attack with Evanilson the main danger-man up front. Marcus Tavernier also keeps his place along with Alex Scott and Ryan Christie.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Petrović, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Rayan, Adli, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Smith, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Brooks, Toth, Gannon Doak, Kroupi, Ünal

Man Utd

Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes (c), Amad, Mbeumo, Cunha.

Subs: Bayindir, Fredricson, Heaven, Malacia, T. Fletcher, Mount, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee.