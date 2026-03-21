Bruno Fernandes stars for Man Utd in Bournemouth draw

Bruno Fernandes was yet again in fine form as Manchester United recorded a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

United dropped points in the Premier League top-four race as Bournemouth fought back twice to earn a 2–2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

It was Fernandes who put United ahead in the 61st minute, converting from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was brought down inside the area.

The Portuguese midfielder calmly guided his effort into the bottom-left corner, taking his tally to eight league goals for the season.

Ryan Christie later cancelled out his strike, while Junior Kroupi also converted from the spot to secure a point following an own goal from James Hill, with Harry Maguire additionally receiving a straight red card during a chaotic contest.

Fernandes has now reached 70 Premier League goals since making his debut in February 2020, matching the total recorded by Eric Cantona for United.

Even more striking is that the Portuguese midfielder has surpassed the number of direct goal involvements achieved by Eden Hazard in the Premier League, as reported by StatMuse.

During his seven-year spell with Chelsea, the Belgian winger contributed to 136 goals in 255 appearances while also winning six major honours at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandes has now exceeded that figure in 22 fewer matches, with the 31-year-old registering 70 goals and 77 assists.

Superb performance

At full-time, the Portuguese had completed 68 passes, with 17 of those going to Matheus Cunha alone in what was a brilliant exchange of play between the two.

He was yet again United’s best player on the pitch, putting in a tireless shift in both phases of the game.

He made 10 crosses, took six shots with three of those on target, and also made three key passes as Carrick’s side continues to threaten the Cherries.

Defensively, the Red Devils’ captain of the night made five ball recoveries and two tackles, and his 11.65 distance covered showed the relentless work rate he put in orchestrating play all over the pitch.

The disappointing draw at Vitality Stadium will see United remain third in the Premier League regardless of results involving Aston Villa, Chelsea, or Liverpool this weekend, but it will feel like a missed chance to strengthen their push towards UEFA Champions League qualification.