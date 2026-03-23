Chelsea preparing formal offer to sign Said El Mala

Chelsea have submitted a £69m proposal for the possible transfer of FC Köln’s exciting German winger Said El Mala to Stamford Bridge next summer, according to Fichajes.

El Mala is emerging as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, with his name gaining increasing attention.

The left winger has also proved vital in Köln’s battle to avoid relegation this season, with the club currently sitting just two points above the drop zone.

Although he has often been brought on as a substitute by manager Lukas Kwasniok, the 19-year-old has scored ten goals and provided four assists in the Bundesliga, most recently netting in the 3-3 draw against his former club Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Despite it being his first season in Germany’s top flight, his displays earned him an initial senior call-up from Julian Nagelsmann during the November international break, although he has been omitted from the squad for the upcoming break.

In recent days, reports via Football Talk revealed that Chelsea have expressed interest in a summer swoop for El Mala.

It appears the West London club are looking to accelerate efforts to sign him, as Fichajes claims that Chelsea have presented a formal £69m offer for the German’s potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Exciting forward

In the £69m package, £39m will be a direct payment to Köln, while £30m will be to cover the 19-year-old’s wages over the duration of his seven-year contract, with the player’s entourage now evaluating the offer, according to the report.

Despite Chelsea’s offer, they still face stern competition from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, who are looking to sign the German forward alongside his brother Malek, Fichajes adds.

The Blues’ attacking frailties were laid bare again on Saturday after failing to find the back of the net in the disappointing 3-0 defeat to Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It was the third game in a row they failed to score and the third consecutive defeat as well, coming against Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, and most recently, Everton.

The defeat to Everton means Chelsea have lost three of their past four Premier League matches – as many defeats as in their previous 18 games in the competition (W8 D7 L3).