Man Utd keen on signing Liverpool target Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Liverpool target and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Los Blancos for a hefty fee back in 2022, Casemiro has had a mixed spell, despite winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

This season, the Brazilian has enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 29 Premier League appearances. Moreover, he has been helping his side to mount a top-four charge, sitting third in the table with 55 points from 31 matches.

However, Casemiro has entered the final few months of his current contract and is set to leave for free at the end of this season. Moreover, Manuel Ugarte has endured a difficult time in the Premier League since joining from PSG. As a result, he could also leave in the summer.

It has been widely documented that the Red Devils are prioritising revamping the engine room this summer and are looking to sign two new options.

A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months, with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson, and Adam Wharton being among them.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are ‘seriously considering’ signing Camavinga and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

Battle

United hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, but purchasing him won’t be straightforward, as Liverpool are also interested in him.

Los Blancos haven’t determined whether they want to keep hold of Camavinga, but they are expected to demand a significant fee if they opt to cash-in. The 23-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2029 and is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt.

Camavinga has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the last few years, but has failed to secure his place in their starting line-up.

He has even operated out of position at times for Real Madrid. Although naturally a defensive midfielder, he has also provided cover at left-back and in wide midfield roles.

Camavinga is still very young and would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.